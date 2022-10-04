ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
OCT 04

4 de Octubre de 2022

ULA Atlas V rocket launches communications satellites

Start: 04 Oct 2022 21:15 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2022 22:15 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches communications satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SCHEDULE:

2136GMT - Scheduled launch time

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resales

DIGITAL: No resales

Source: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

