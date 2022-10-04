COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY OIL-OPEC/MEETING

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 04

4 de Octubre de 2022

News conference following in person OPEC meeting

Start: 05 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

VIENNA - News conference following the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

SCHEDULE:

Arrivals from 1100gmt

Session starting 1230gmt

News conference time tbc

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

