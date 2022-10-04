ADVISORY NORTH-KOREA-MISSILES/JAPAN

Japan's cabinet secretary Matsuno gives newser after N.Korea launches missile
Start: 04 Oct 2022 02:14 GMT
End: 04 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
TOKYO - Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno holds a regular news conference after North Korea launched a missile over Japan.
