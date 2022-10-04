ADVISORY NORTH KOREA-MISSILES/JAPAN-NEWSER

Japanese Chief Cabinet secretary Matsuno holds news conference
Start: 04 Oct 2022 06:54 GMT
End: 04 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno holds a daily news conference.
Restrictions:
Broadcasters: No use Japan /When video is used on cable, communications satellite in Japan, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC must all on-screen courtesy "TV TOKYO". Digital: No use Japanese websites
Source: TV TOKYO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com