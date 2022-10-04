ADVISORY FLASH-9910-NOBEL-PRIZE/PHSYICS/CLAUSER

Scientist Dr. Clauser speaks to Reuters after winning Nobel physics prize

Start: 04 Oct 2022 14:20 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2022 14:25 GMT

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography. Dr. Clauser spoke to Reuters from his home in northern California.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com