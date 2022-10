ADVISORY --FLASH--0020-NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/SOUTHKOREA-USA

South Korea, U.S. troops launch missiles into sea response to North Korea missile test

Start: 04 Oct 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2022 23:47 GMT

UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea, U.S. troops launch missiles into sea in response to North Korea missile test

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SOUTH KOREA JOINT CHIEF OF STAFF HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com