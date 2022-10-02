COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Octubre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BOSNIA-ELECTION/VOTING-DODIK

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 02

2 de Octubre de 2022

Leader of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, Dodik votes

Start: 02 Oct 2022 08:36 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2022 09:30 GMT

LAKTASI – Leader of the ‘Alliance of Independent Social Democrats’ in Bosnia’s Serb Republic, Milorad Dodik, expected to cast his vote, as Bosnians go to the polls.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ascendió a 174 el número de muertos en Indonesia, por los disturbios que dejó el clásico del fútbol local

Ascendió a 174 el número de muertos en Indonesia, por los disturbios que dejó el clásico del fútbol local

Corrió contra Senna y Schumacher, pero perdió la motivación, se retiró a los 32 años y hoy atiende su bar

Contundente postura de la Policía de Indonesia tras la tragedia: “Si hubieran obedecido las reglas, esto no habría ocurrido”

El impactante video de los Chicago Cubs grabado por un drone que es furor en las redes

Horror en Indonesia: reportan al menos 129 muertos en un partido de fútbol tras una batalla campal

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Éxito fugaz y locura de Ryan Grantham, el actor canadiense que soñó con matar a Justin Trudeau y asesinó a su madre

Éxito fugaz y locura de Ryan Grantham, el actor canadiense que soñó con matar a Justin Trudeau y asesinó a su madre

La historia de amor de Gwyneth Paltrow y Chris Martin: de la muerte que los unió a la separación que nadie entendió

Guns N’ Roses en River: un show nostálgico con retazos del carisma de Axl Rose y la potencia de Slash

Los secretos de Val Kilmer: su relación con Tom Cruise, la trampa en las escenas de sexo con Angelina Jolie y la actriz que lo obsesiona

Del seguimiento que le hizo el FBI por el atentado a las Torres Gemelas a la canción suya que odia: 42 hechos no tan recordados de Ricardo Arjona

TENDENCIAS

Un nuevo mecanismo molecular podría favorecer a que haya terapias más personalizadas contra la depresión

Un nuevo mecanismo molecular podría favorecer a que haya terapias más personalizadas contra la depresión

¿La pandemia nos cambió la personalidad?: las fobias sociales y otras señales para reconocerlo

Sonidos y hasta ojos artificiales para generar confianza en los autos eléctricos y autónomos

“El 95% de los casos de cáncer de colon puede curarse si se detectan a tiempo”, asegura un experto gastroenterólogo

Cuál es la mejor posición para dormir, según la ciencia

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿La quiere dejar sin programa? Gisela Valcárcel envía contundente mensaje a los auspiciadores de Magaly Medina

¿La quiere dejar sin programa? Gisela Valcárcel envía contundente mensaje a los auspiciadores de Magaly Medina

“Miguel López Obrador”: Ejército Chileno cambió el nombre de AMLO en informe de seguridad

EN VIVO: Brasil se da cita en la primera vuelta presidencial en unas elecciones marcada por la polarización

¡Qué no lo agarre el trancón! Estos son los cierres viales por la Media Maratón de Bogotá que se corre este domingo

Ascendió a 174 el número de muertos en Indonesia, por los disturbios que dejó el clásico del fútbol local