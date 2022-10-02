ADVISORY BOSNIA-ELECTION/VOTING-DODIK

Leader of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, Dodik votes

Start: 02 Oct 2022 08:36 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2022 09:30 GMT

LAKTASI – Leader of the ‘Alliance of Independent Social Democrats’ in Bosnia’s Serb Republic, Milorad Dodik, expected to cast his vote, as Bosnians go to the polls.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com