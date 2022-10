Ian's destruction is seen in Sanibel Island and Ft. Myers

Start: 01 Oct 2022 23:15 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2022 23:21 GMT

SANIBEL ISLAND & FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Ian's destruction is seen in Sanibel Island and Ft. Myers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com