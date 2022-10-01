COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Octubre de 2022
ADVISORY --FLASH--9362- STORM-IAN/AERIAL IMAGES

Por

REUTERS

y

OCT 01

1 de Octubre de 2022

Aerial camera captures before and after pass of Storm Ian through Florida

Start: 01 Oct 2022 17:35 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2022 17:37 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Aerial camera captures before and after pass of Storm Ian through Florida

Restrictions:

Broadcast: Must on screen courtesy "Aerial imagery by Nearmap". No archive. No resale. Digital: Must on screen courtesy "Aerial imagery by Nearmap". No archive. No resale.

Source: NEARMAP

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

