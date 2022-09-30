ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Septiembre de 2022
30 de Septiembre de 2022

U.N. to meet at Russia's request on Nord Stream

Start: 30 Sep 2022 18:45 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 19:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at the request of Russia to discuss damage to two Russian gas pipelines to Europe that has caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.

