ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

U.N. to meet at Russia's request on Nord Stream
Start: 30 Sep 2022 18:45 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2022 19:45 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at the request of Russia to discuss damage to two Russian gas pipelines to Europe that has caused gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.
