Viernes 30 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-MOSCOW--POSSIBLE ONLY--

REUTERS

SEP 30

30 de Septiembre de 2022

Beauty shot of Moscow ahead of Kremlin signing ceremony

Start: 30 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT IS POSSIBLE ONLY FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS --

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Live shot of central Moscow as President Vladimir Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions at Kremlin ceremony.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

