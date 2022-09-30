ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-MOSCOW--POSSIBLE ONLY

Beauty shot of Moscow ahead of Kremlin signing ceremony
Start: 30 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT
-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE EVENT IS POSSIBLE ONLY FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS --
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Live shot of central Moscow as President Vladimir Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions at Kremlin ceremony.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com