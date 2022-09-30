COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY --FLASH--UKRAINE-CRISIS/ ZAPORIZHZHIA-casualties

REUTERS

SEP 30

30 de Septiembre de 2022

Site of missile strike on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Start: 30 Sep 2022 11:14 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE – Site of a missile attack on the outskirts of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia which has killed at least 23 people wounded 28 after a convoy of civilian vehicles was hit.

