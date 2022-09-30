ADVISORY STORM-IAN/BIDEN

Biden makes remarks on federal response efforts for Ian

Start: 30 Sep 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the ongoing federal response efforts for Hurricane Ian.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com