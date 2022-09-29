ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump conducts rally in Warren, Michigan

Start: 01 Oct 2022 22:45 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2022 00:00 GMT

WARREN, MI - Former U.S. president Donald Trump conducts rally in Warren, Mich.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com