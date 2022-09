Aerials over Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian

Start: 29 Sep 2022 13:37 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2022 13:37 GMT

LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA - Aerials over Fort Myers showing high water in residential neighborhoods.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA/No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA/No use New Zealand

Source: ABC Affiliate WPLG

Aspect Ratio:

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com