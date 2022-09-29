COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 29 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

REUTERS

SEP 29

29 de Septiembre de 2022

German health minister briefing on current COVID-19 situation

Start: 30 Sep 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 09:00 GMT

BERLIN - Days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tested positive for coronavirus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and the head of Robert Koch Institute for disease control, Lothar Wieler speak on the country's current COVID-19 situation.

