Jueves 29 de Septiembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ASIA-HARRIS/SOUTHKOREA-DMZ

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 29

29 de Septiembre de 2022

U.S. VP Harris visits the demilitarised zone separating two Koreas

Start: 29 Sep 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2022 07:04 GMT

--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS LIVE - NOT TAPE REPLAY AS PREVIOUSLY STATED--

SEOUL - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the demilitarised zone separating two Koreas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURA

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

As del Dakar, medallista olímpico y primo del dueño del PSG: Nasser Al-Attiyah, el "Príncipe" qatarí que sueña con Messi campeón mundial

Murió el rapero Coolio, cantante de Gangsta's Paradise

Guía para líderes: las 5 acciones para señalar los errores a los equipos de trabajo

Las armadas de Corea del Sur, Japón y EEUU realizarán un ejercicio antisubmarinos para contrarrestar la "creciente amenaza" de Pyongyang"

