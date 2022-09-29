ADVISORY CHINA-XINJIANG/JAPAN

World Uyghur Congress president speaks in Tokyo

Start: 30 Sep 2022 05:55 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2022 07:10 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress and other leaders of the Chinese ethnic minority group hold a news conference in Tokyo on alleged human rights abuses and forced labour in China's Xinjiang region.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT- Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH OR UYGHUR SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com