ADVISORY CHINA-XINJIANG/JAPAN

World Uyghur Congress president speaks in Tokyo
Start: 30 Sep 2022 05:55 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2022 07:10 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress and other leaders of the Chinese ethnic minority group hold a news conference in Tokyo on alleged human rights abuses and forced labour in China's Xinjiang region.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT- Event begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH OR UYGHUR SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com