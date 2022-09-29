COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 29 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/HONGKONG

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 29

29 de Septiembre de 2022

Hong Kong celebrates Chinese National Day

Start: 30 Sep 2022 23:45 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2022 00:35 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong marks China's National Day with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive John Lee.

SCHEDULE:

2345GMT (30/09) - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CANTONESE OR MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

As del Dakar, medallista olímpico y primo del dueño del PSG: Nasser Al-Attiyah, el “Príncipe” qatarí que sueña con Messi campeón mundial

As del Dakar, medallista olímpico y primo del dueño del PSG: Nasser Al-Attiyah, el “Príncipe” qatarí que sueña con Messi campeón mundial

Todos los ángulos de la agresión al Tata Martino tras su nueva derrota con México

El infierno que vivirá Checo Pérez en el GP de Singapur este fin de semana

El contundente gesto de los futbolistas de Irán en medio de las protestas por la muerte de Mahsa Amini

Caleb Plant lanzó nueva amenaza a Canelo Álvarez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del traje de Antonela Roccuzzo al cambio de look de la China Suárez en España: celebrities en un click

Del traje de Antonela Roccuzzo al cambio de look de la China Suárez en España: celebrities en un click

Murió el rapero Coolio, cantante de Gangsta’s Paradise

Kim Kardashian rompió Instagram con provocativo traje felino

Tom Hanks publicará su primera novela, una historia de cine y anécdotas

Noelia muestra en Instagram su peculiar forma de hacer negocios

TENDENCIAS

El más grande maratonista de la historia que batió su propio récord a los 37 años

El más grande maratonista de la historia que batió su propio récord a los 37 años

Guía para líderes: las 5 acciones para señalar los errores a los equipos de trabajo

Corazones sanos: cómo es la iniciativa de la Sociedad Interamericana de Cardiología que busca generar conciencia

Las 3 herramientas al alcance de todos que permiten reducir el riesgo de enfermedades cardiovasculares

El corazón avisa: cuál son los 4 síntomas para actuar rápido y evitar daño cardíaco

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Abogado de Pedro Castillo: “Creer que se oculta a Fray Vásquez es ilógico”

Abogado de Pedro Castillo: “Creer que se oculta a Fray Vásquez es ilógico”

Guardia Nacional detuvo a tres presuntos huachicoleros y aseguró varios tubos de Pemex en Tabasco

Rihanna es tendencia en Twitter con su show en el Super Bowl

Dirigente de Cantolao calificó a Bryan Reyna como un chico de “principios y valores” al aclarar su salida de España

‘Limeñito Rap’ explicado por su creador Gabriel Silva: “Quería que se deje de viralizar, lo odiaba”