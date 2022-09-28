COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ENERGY-NORWAY

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 28

28 de Septiembre de 2022

Norway's PM holds newser on Nord Stream gas leaks

Start: 28 Sep 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 13:30 GMT

OSLO – Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere holds news conference on the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea.

