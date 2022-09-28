ADVISORY STORM-IAN/FLORIDA-FT MYERS-- TIME APPROX

Florida's Ft. Myers braces as Hurricane Ian closes in

Start: 28 Sep 2022 11:30 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE START TIME APPROX

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA - Ft. Myers braces for damaging winds and torrential downpours as Hurricane Ian closes in to make landfall on Wednesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com