COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY STORM-IAN/FLORIDA-FT MYERS-- TIME APPROX

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 28

28 de Septiembre de 2022

Florida's Ft. Myers braces as Hurricane Ian closes in

Start: 28 Sep 2022 11:30 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE START TIME APPROX

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA - Ft. Myers braces for damaging winds and torrential downpours as Hurricane Ian closes in to make landfall on Wednesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Andrés Guardado igualó la marca de Claudio Suárez con la Selección Mexicana

Andrés Guardado igualó la marca de Claudio Suárez con la Selección Mexicana

¿Qué probabilidad tiene México de avanzar de ronda en Qatar 2022?

Argentina estiró su invicto a 35 partidos antes del Mundial de Qatar: a cuánto está de la racha más larga de la historia

“Un sirviente increíble”: la verdad sobre el polémico adjetivo de Christian Horner a Checo Pérez

¿Cuántos mundiales jugados tiene Memo Ochoa?

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange, de paseo por Buenos Aires: estuvo en el Teatro Colón acompañando a su esposa, Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange, de paseo por Buenos Aires: estuvo en el Teatro Colón acompañando a su esposa, Sophie Hunter

Las 10 películas de Disney+ en Argentina para engancharse este día

Tom Cruise construyó un campo de fútbol para intentar sumar a David Beckham a la Cienciología

Revelaron los últimos mensajes de texto que Anthony Bourdain le envió a Asia Argento antes de quitarse la vida

“Blonde”, la nueva película sobre la vida de Marilyn Monroe que recrea los atuendos más icónicos de la actriz

TENDENCIAS

Cómo evitar los contagios de rabia, una enfermedad que al manifestar síntomas ya no tiene cura

Cómo evitar los contagios de rabia, una enfermedad que al manifestar síntomas ya no tiene cura

La rabia no es bronca, es una grave enfermedad que mató y sigue matando

Por qué los niños y adolescentes con COVID persistente presentan daño pulmonar duradero

Más del 70% de los niños en Argentina no consume suficientes frutas y verduras

Lifestyle y sustentabilidad: el ambicioso plan de Charly Alberti para cuidar la salud de la Tierra

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Van a abrir una sucursal de tacos de cabeza”: la ácida crítica de Fernández Noroña al padre de Mauricio Tabe

“Van a abrir una sucursal de tacos de cabeza”: la ácida crítica de Fernández Noroña al padre de Mauricio Tabe

Defensoría del Pueblo pide al Gobierno que se oficialice el uso facultativo de las mascarillas

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange, de paseo por Buenos Aires: estuvo en el Teatro Colón acompañando a su esposa, Sophie Hunter

El régimen de Kim Jong-un disparó un misil balístico no identificado hacia el Mar de Japón

Retención de iPhone 14 por parte de Aduanas atenta contra los derechos del consumidor, señala Aspec