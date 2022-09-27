ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 assault on Capitol holds hearing
Start: 28 Sep 2022 16:55 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2022 17:55 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters holds its next hearing on the probe. The hearing is expected to be its last.
1700GMT - Hearing starts
