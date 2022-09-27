COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 27

27 de Septiembre de 2022

U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 assault on Capitol holds hearing

Start: 28 Sep 2022 16:55 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 17:55 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters holds its next hearing on the probe. The hearing is expected to be its last.

DELIVERY: DC LN ?

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La revolucionaria idea de Ricardo La Volpe para que el fútbol sea más atractivo: “Hay que jugar con 10″

La revolucionaria idea de Ricardo La Volpe para que el fútbol sea más atractivo: “Hay que jugar con 10″

Las fotos del rostro de Cristiano Ronaldo tras el violento golpe en la nariz que sufrió en el último partido de Portugal

Acceso a la intimidad de los jugadores, 3 mil horas de archivo y partidos en vivo: la NBA presentó su nueva aplicación digital

Última oportunidad para comprar entradas para el Mundial de Qatar 2022: cuándo y cómo se venden los tickets que restan

Nuevo capítulo en el escándalo que sacude al ajedrez: Carlsen acusó a Niemann de hacer trampa y afirmó que no volverá a enfrentarlo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La desconocida admiración de Emily Ratajkowski, la supuesta nueva novia de Brad Pitti, por Angelina Jolie

La desconocida admiración de Emily Ratajkowski, la supuesta nueva novia de Brad Pitti, por Angelina Jolie

Argentina: los 10 videos en YouTube que son tendencia este martes

Daddy Yankee podría tener que declarar por estafa durante su gira por Chile

Kim Kardashian encendió Instagram con atrevido video

Shakira va a juicio por fraude fiscal en España: piden ocho años de cárcel y USD 23 millones de multa

TENDENCIAS

Rosalía: por primera vez una versión especial para TikTok fue nominada a los Grammy latinos

Rosalía: por primera vez una versión especial para TikTok fue nominada a los Grammy latinos

Qué es el síndrome de los líderes inseguros que obtienen resultados extraordinarios

Correr a los 70 años y participar vestido de bombero: las historias de la experiencia extrema de una maratón

La inteligencia artificial podría anticipar la transmisión de futuras infecciones de animales a humanos

Después del COVID-19 puede aumentar el riesgo de diabetes tipo 1 en niños y adolescentes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La desconocida admiración de Emily Ratajkowski, la supuesta nueva novia de Brad Pitti, por Angelina Jolie

La desconocida admiración de Emily Ratajkowski, la supuesta nueva novia de Brad Pitti, por Angelina Jolie

Panamá retuvo a un grupo de venezolanos con visados europeos fraudulentos

Pati Chapoy lanzó contundente recomendación a AMLO tras su tropezado comentario sobre Nodal y Belinda

Los primeros productos en pasar desde Colombia a Venezuela tras la reapertura de la frontera fueron insumos médicos

Una inusual protesta contra un confinamiento en Shenzhen muestra el hartazgo en China con la política de “COVID cero”