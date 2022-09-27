COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 27 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RIGHTS

REUTERS

SEP 27

27 de Septiembre de 2022

UN rights office to release 6-month report on Ukraine war

Start: 27 Sep 2022 09:04 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2022 09:35 GMT

KYIV - UN Human Rights will release its new report, prepared by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), on the situation of human rights in Ukraine, covering the period from 1 February 2022 to 31 July 2022. Matilda Bogner, Head of Mission, will present the report at a press conference.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - presentation of report

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UKRAINE CRISIS MEDIA CENTRE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

