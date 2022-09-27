ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

Change of command ceremony on the ISS
Start: 28 Sep 2022 13:25 GMT
End: 28 Sep 2022 14:25 GMT
SPACE - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev hands over command of the International Space Station to Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.
SCHEDULE:
1335GMT - Handover ceremony
TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
