ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

Change of command ceremony on the ISS

Start: 28 Sep 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 14:25 GMT

SPACE - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev hands over command of the International Space Station to Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

SCHEDULE:

1335GMT - Handover ceremony

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

