ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS

Martes 27 de Septiembre de 2022
REUTERS

SEP 27

27 de Septiembre de 2022

Change of command ceremony on the ISS

Start: 28 Sep 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2022 14:25 GMT

SPACE - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev hands over command of the International Space Station to Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

SCHEDULE:

1335GMT - Handover ceremony

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

