Lunes 26 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/LITERATURE

REUTERS

SEP 26

26 de Septiembre de 2022

Announcement of 2022 Nobel Literature Prize

Start: 06 Oct 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT

STOCKHOLM - The winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced at a news conference at the Swedish Academy.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - The Swedish Academy announces the winner, followed by news conference

