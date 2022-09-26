ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS

Announcement of 2022 Nobel Economics Prize
Start: 10 Oct 2022 09:40 GMT
End: 10 Oct 2022 12:00 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The winner, or winners, of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT approx. - The Secretary-General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announces the winner, followed by news conference
