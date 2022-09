Protest against the state funeral for former PM Shinzo Abe

Start: 27 Sep 2022 03:15 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese people rally to protest against the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

SCHEDULE:

0330GMT- Rally starts

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

