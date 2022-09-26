ADVISORY JAPAN-ABE/FUNERAL

Japan holds state funeral for slain ex-PM Shinzo Abe
Start: 27 Sep 2022 04:55 GMT
End: 27 Sep 2022 06:30 GMT
TOKYO - The Japanese government holds a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a pre-election campaign speech in July, at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15. Family and friends of Abe already held a private funeral for him on July 12.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - event expected to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS / FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com