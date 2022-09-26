ADVISORY JAPAN-ABE/FUNERAL

Japan holds state funeral for slain ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Start: 27 Sep 2022 04:55 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2022 06:30 GMT

TOKYO - The Japanese government holds a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down during a pre-election campaign speech in July, at the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15. Family and friends of Abe already held a private funeral for him on July 12.

