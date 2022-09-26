ADVISORY JAPAN-ABE/FUNERAL-MORNING

Tokyo gears up for former PM Abe's state funeral
Start: 26 Sep 2022 23:45 GMT
End: 27 Sep 2022 01:30 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Tight security around Nippon Budokan, venue for the state funeral of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which will take place at 0600gmt, while a flower offering area has been set up nearby for the public to pay tributes and offer prayers.
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
