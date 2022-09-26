COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-ELECTION/SALVINI-NEWSER --DELAYED--

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 26

26 de Septiembre de 2022

League leader Matteo Salvini holds news conference

Start: 26 Sep 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Salvini is currently doing a news conference for text journalists, after which he will speak directly to TV media.

--

MILAN – League leader Matteo Salvini gives a news conference a day after Italy's election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

