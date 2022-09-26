COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY ITALY-ELECTION/LETTA-NEWSER

REUTERS

SEP 26

26 de Septiembre de 2022

Leader of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta holds newser

Start: 26 Sep 2022 10:24 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2022 10:53 GMT

ROME – Leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Enrico Letta speaks to media a day after Italy’s election where the rightwing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni triumphed.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

