ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- ORIGINAL LANGUAGE VERSION

World leaders take part in the annual UNGA high-level debate

Start: 24 Sep 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2022 23:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders to take part in the 77th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate.

SCHEDULE (Subject to change):

Morning session 1300-1845GMT Approx:

BAHAMAS (HG) - Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis

MALI (HG) - Acting Prime Minister Choguel Maiga

SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES (HG) - Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

GRENADA (HG) - Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell

NORTH MACEDONIA (HG) - Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski

LESOTHO (HG) - Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro

MOZAMBIQUE (HG) - Prime Minister Adriano Afonso Maleiane

ALBANIA (HG) - Prime Minister Edi Rama

HOLY SEE (HG) - Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin

CHINA (M) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

VIETNAM (DPM) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh

LAOS (M) - Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith

THAILAND (M) - Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

ETHIOPIA (DPM) - Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen

RUSSIA (M) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

TAJIKISTAN (M) - Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin

INDIA (M) - Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

SWEDEN (M) - Foreign Minister Ann Linde

BULGARIA (HS) - President Rumen Radev

EGYPT (HS) - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Afternoon session 1900-2300GMT Approx:

AZERBAIJAN (M) - Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov

SINGAPORE (M) - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

BELARUS (M) - Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (M) - Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyanin

SAN MARINO (M) - Foreign Minister Luca Beccari

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM (M) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof

SRI LANKA (M) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Sabri

VENEZUELA (M) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosa

UZBEKISTAN (HS) - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO (M) - Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Amery Browne

ICELAND (M) - Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir

PLEASE NOTE: Speakers list above is subject to change

HS (Head of State)

HG (Head of Government)

DPM (Deputy PM)

M (Minister)

