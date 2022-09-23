ADVISORY ITALY-ELECTION/VOTING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
23 de Septiembre de 2022

Italians vote in early election after fall of Draghi government

Start: 25 Sep 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2022 12:15 GMT

ITALY - Italians vote in an early election caused by the fall of Mario Draghi's coalition government.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni votes in Italy's general election

TIME TBC - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi votes in the snap election

TIME TBC - Former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi votes in Italy's general election

TIME TBC - Enrico Letta, head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, votes in the general election

2100GMT - Polls close

