ADVISORY ITALY-ELECTION/VOTING

Italians vote in early election after fall of Draghi government

Start: 25 Sep 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2022 12:15 GMT

ITALY - Italians vote in an early election caused by the fall of Mario Draghi's coalition government.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Polls open

TIME TBC - Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni votes in Italy's general election

TIME TBC - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi votes in the snap election

TIME TBC - Former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi votes in Italy's general election

TIME TBC - Enrico Letta, head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, votes in the general election

2100GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com