ADVISORY ITALY-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open in Italy's early election
Start: 25 Sep 2022 04:45 GMT
End: 25 Sep 2022 07:15 GMT
ROME - Polls open in Italy's early election caused by the fall of Mario Draghi's coalition government.
-
SCHEDULE:
0450GMT - Polling station exterior
0500GMT - Polls open
0455GMT approx. - Beauty shot of Rome
0500GMT - Polls open
0510GMT approx. - Polling station interior
TIME TBC - Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni votes in Italy's general election
TIME TBC - Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi votes in the snap election
TIME TBC - Former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi votes in Italy's general election
TIME TBC - Enrico Letta, head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, votes in the general election
2100GMT - Polls close
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com