Polls close in Italy's early election after fall of Draghi government

Start: 25 Sep 2022 20:15 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2022 21:15 GMT

ROME - Polls close in Italy's early election caused by the fall of Mario Draghi's coalition government.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com