ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE

World leaders take part in the annual UNGA high-level debate

Start: 23 Sep 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2022 01:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 77th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate.

--

SCHEDULE (Subject to change):

--

Morning session 1300-1845 GMT Approx:

-

CYPRUS (HS) - President Nicos Anastasiades

BURKINA FASO (HS) - President Paul-Henri Damiba

TIMOR-LESTE (HS) - President Jose Ramos-Horta

VANUATU (HG) - President Nikenike Vurobaravu

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - President Mahmoud Abbas

EUROPEAN UNION - European Council President Charles Michel

FIJI (HG) - Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama

LUXEMBOURG (HG) - Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

NETHERLANDS (HG) - Prime Minister Mark Rutte

SOLOMON ISLANDS - Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

NEW ZEALAND (HG) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

PAKISTAN (HG) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

CAMBODIA (HG) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

SAINT LUCIA (HG) - Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre

ANDORRA (HG) - Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora

BELGIUM (HG) - Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

MAURITIUS (HG) - Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

TONGA (HG) - Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni

GREECE (HG) - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

--

Afternoon session 1900-0100GMT 24/02 Approx:

-

ANTIGUA & BARBUDAQ (HG) - Prime Minister Gaston Browne

IRAQ (HG) - Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

BANGLADESH (HG) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

CROATIA (HG) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

SAMOA (HG) - Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

MONTENEGRO (HG) - Prime Minister Dritan Abazović

ST. KITTS & NEVIS (HG) - Prime Minister Terrance Micheal Drew

BELIZE (HG) - Prime Minister John Briceño

TUVALU (HG) - Prime Minister Kausea Natano

MALDIVES (M) - Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

AUSTRALIA (M) - Foreign Minister Penny Wong

BAHRAIN (M) - Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani

EQUATORIAL GUINEA (M) - Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono

LIECHTENSTEIN (M) - Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler

TOGO (M) - Foreign Minister Robert Dussey

CHAD (M) - Foreign Minister Awatif Altidjani Ahmed Koiboro

-

INTERNAL VIDEO NOTES: Speakers list above is subject to change

HS (Head of State)

HG (Head of Government)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: NATURAL / ORIGINAL | CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com