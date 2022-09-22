COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-FRANCE

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 22

22 de Septiembre de 2022

German, French defence ministers give statements after meeting

Start: 22 Sep 2022 10:29 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2022 10:52 GMT

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht hosts her French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, for a meeting in Berlin, after which they will give statements to the press.

Schedule:

0800GMT military honors

1030GMT joint statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1- NATURAL GERMAN / FRENCH, CHANNEL 2 - GERMAN TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

