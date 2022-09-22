ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-FRANCE

German, French defence ministers give statements after meeting
Start: 22 Sep 2022 10:29 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2022 10:52 GMT
BERLIN - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht hosts her French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, for a meeting in Berlin, after which they will give statements to the press.
Schedule:
0800GMT military honors
1030GMT joint statement
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1- NATURAL GERMAN / FRENCH, CHANNEL 2 - GERMAN TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com