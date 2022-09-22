ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

UK lawmakers debate Ukraine, statement on NHS expected
Start: 22 Sep 2022 08:30 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
LONDON - UK lawmakers hold a debate on the situation in Ukraine and Health Secretary Therese Coffey is also due to deliver a statement today on her priorities for the health service.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - Business statement by Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.
TIME TBC - General debate on the situation in Ukraine.
TIME TBC - Therese Coffey statement on the NHS
