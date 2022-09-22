ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

UK lawmakers debate Ukraine, statement on NHS expected

LONDON - UK lawmakers hold a debate on the situation in Ukraine and Health Secretary Therese Coffey is also due to deliver a statement today on her priorities for the health service.

0830GMT - Business statement by Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

TIME TBC - General debate on the situation in Ukraine.

TIME TBC - Therese Coffey statement on the NHS

