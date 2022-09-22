ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
UK lawmakers debate Ukraine, statement on NHS expected

Start: 22 Sep 2022 08:30 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - UK lawmakers hold a debate on the situation in Ukraine and Health Secretary Therese Coffey is also due to deliver a statement today on her priorities for the health service.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Business statement by Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

TIME TBC - General debate on the situation in Ukraine.

TIME TBC - Therese Coffey statement on the NHS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

