ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

Reuters' Alessandra Galloni interviews NATO's Jens Stoltenberg
Start: 21 Sep 2022 13:00 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2022 14:00 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni interviews NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - interview starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com