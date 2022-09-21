COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

REUTERS

SEP 21

21 de Septiembre de 2022

Reuters' Alessandra Galloni interviews NATO's Jens Stoltenberg

Start: 21 Sep 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2022 14:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni interviews NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - interview starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

