ADVISORY CHINA-TAIWAN/

Martes 20 de Septiembre de 2022
REUTERS

SEP 20

20 de Septiembre de 2022

Beijing newser on issues & achievements in Taiwan relations

Start: 21 Sep 2022 01:55 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2022 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chen Yuanfeng, the Deputy Director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), holds a news conference on issues and achievements in Taiwan work and cross-Straits relations since the 18th CPC National Congress.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

