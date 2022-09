Windsor procession rehearsed ahead of Queen's funeral

Start: 17 Sep 2022 02:51 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

WINDSOR - Procession of Queen's coffin along Long Walk rehearsed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com