ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Viernes 16 de Septiembre de 2022
REUTERS

SEP 17

16 de Septiembre de 2022

View of Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Start: 09 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - View of Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth's coffin had stayed overnight on Tuesday (September 13) before being taken on a procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (September 14). The funeral of late Queen Elizabeth takes place in London's Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19), that will be attended by foreign heads of state and government.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT (18/9) -- Minute silence held - People gathered outside Buckingham Palace take part in a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, a day before her funeral takes place.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

