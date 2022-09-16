COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN QUEUES -- NO USE UK BROADCASTERS--

REUTERS

SEP 16

15 de Septiembre de 2022

Live coverage as mourners queue to visit Queen's coffin

Start: 16 Sep 2022 02:34 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON -Various live coverage as mourners queue in central London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (September 14), the Queen's coffin was taken in a military parade from Buckingham Palace to the British parliament.

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

