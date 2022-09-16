ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN QUEUES -- NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

Live coverage as mourners queue to visit Queen's coffin
Start: 16 Sep 2022 02:34 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT
LONDON -Various live coverage as mourners queue in central London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (September 14), the Queen's coffin was taken in a military parade from Buckingham Palace to the British parliament.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters
DIGITAL: None
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com