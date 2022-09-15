ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN REHEARSAL

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Septiembre de 2022
REUTERS

SEP 15

14 de Septiembre de 2022

Live coverage as the Queen's coffin moves from Buckingham Palace to Parliament

Start: 15 Sep 2022 01:53 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DETAILS OF UK POOL COVERAGE ON THE DAY

==

LONDON -Various live coverage on the day the Queen's coffin is taken in a military parade from Buckingham Palace to the British parliament so members of the public can pay their respects.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT APPROX - Coffin departs from Westminster Hall for the Abbey arrival

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

