Jueves 15 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-KING-WALES

REUTERS

SEP 15

15 de Septiembre de 2022

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, visits Wales

Start: 16 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

CARDIFF - Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, visit Wales on the final stop of a tour of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

