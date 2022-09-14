ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN-QUEUES

Members of public queue to see Queen's coffin
LONDON - Members of the public queue to file past the late Queen Elizabeth's coffin which is displayed in the British parliament -- a process known as "lying in state".
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - Live from Lambeth Bridge in London of people queueing
1600GMT - Lying in state opens to the public
1600-1630GMT approx. - Live as people come out of Westminster Palace having viewed the Queen's Coffin lying in state
