ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN-QUEUES

Miércoles 14 de Septiembre de 2022
Members of public queue to see Queen's coffin

Start: 14 Sep 2022 10:51 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Members of the public queue to file past the late Queen Elizabeth's coffin which is displayed in the British parliament -- a process known as "lying in state".

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Live from Lambeth Bridge in London of people queueing

1600GMT - Lying in state opens to the public

1600-1630GMT approx. - Live as people come out of Westminster Palace having viewed the Queen's Coffin lying in state

Reuters

