ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN

Queen's coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to British parliament
Start: 14 Sep 2022 13:00 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2022 14:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: RESTRICTIONS AND SOURCE TO BE CONFIRMED
==
LONDON - The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken in a military parade from Buckingham Palace to the British parliament so members of the public can pay their respects. Before the public can view the coffin the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the top cleric in the Anglican Church, leads a short service in the British Parliament. After the service the public will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects for a period 4 days.
SCHEDULE:
1322GMT - Coffin leaves Buckingham Palace, journey expected to last 38 minutes
TIME TBC - Service in British parliament before Queen's coffin displayed to public
1600GMT (14/09) - Lying in state begins
0530GMT (19/09) - Lying in state ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: tbc
DIGITAL: tbc
Source: tbc
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com