ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN

Queen's coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to British parliament

Start: 14 Sep 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2022 14:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: RESTRICTIONS AND SOURCE TO BE CONFIRMED

LONDON - The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken in a military parade from Buckingham Palace to the British parliament so members of the public can pay their respects. Before the public can view the coffin the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the top cleric in the Anglican Church, leads a short service in the British Parliament. After the service the public will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects for a period 4 days.

SCHEDULE:

1322GMT - Coffin leaves Buckingham Palace, journey expected to last 38 minutes

TIME TBC - Service in British parliament before Queen's coffin displayed to public

1600GMT (14/09) - Lying in state begins

0530GMT (19/09) - Lying in state ends

