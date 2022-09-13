COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Septiembre de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-COFFIN-QUEUES

REUTERS

SEP 13

13 de Septiembre de 2022

Members of public queue to see Queen's coffin

Start: 14 Sep 2022 05:00 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Members of the public queue to file past the late Queen Elizabeth's coffin which is displayed in the British parliament -- a process known as "lying in state".

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Live from Lambeth Bridge in London of people queueing

1600GMT - Lying in state opens to the public

1600-1630GMT approx. - Live as people come out of Westminster Palace having viewed the Queen's Coffin lying in state

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

