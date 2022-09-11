COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 11 de Septiembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4425-BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-NEW ZEALAND

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 11

10 de Septiembre de 2022

New Zealand proclaims King Charles III as head of state

Start: 11 Sep 2022 03:00 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2022 03:02 GMT

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand Governor-General formally announced King Charles III as head of state on Sunday (September 11).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La escalofriante lesión que Gustavo Ferrareis padeció durante el partido de Chivas vs Puebla

La escalofriante lesión que Gustavo Ferrareis padeció durante el partido de Chivas vs Puebla

El discurso completo de Manu Ginóbili en su ingreso al Salón de la Fama: las lágrimas al hablar de su padre y el tierno mensaje a sus hijos

Roger Martínez anotó gol en su regreso a las canchas durante el Necaxa vs América

Las mejores jugadas del partido soñado de Gabriel Deck, que sumó 30 puntos en el triunfo ante Estados Unidos

Iga Swiatek venció a Ons Jabeur y se coronó campeona del US Open

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué sucedió con Gustavo Adolfo Infante y por qué piden su salida de la televisión

Qué sucedió con Gustavo Adolfo Infante y por qué piden su salida de la televisión

New York Fashion Week: Danna Paola sorprendió a sus seguidores por foto junto a Kim Kardashian

La telenovela por la que Silvia Derbez tuvo que ser escoltada por policías

Cuáles son las películas de Guillermo del Toro que han inspirado a Taylor Swift

Susan Sarandon confirmó que es bisexual

TENDENCIAS

Astenia de primavera: de qué se trata y qué hacer para evitar problemas de salud

Astenia de primavera: de qué se trata y qué hacer para evitar problemas de salud

Desayunar en forma abundante reduce el hambre en el día pero no ayuda a bajar de peso

Una pregunta simple y directa: la original campaña colombiana de prevención del suicidio

La historia de la joya que une a Isabel II con Lady Di

Instagram prueba funcion que permitiría repostear publicaciones de otros usuarios

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ucrania reveló que ya son más de 52.000 los militares rusos abatidos desde el inicio de la invasión

Ucrania reveló que ya son más de 52.000 los militares rusos abatidos desde el inicio de la invasión

Gol de Raúl Ruidiaz y doblete en la victoria 3-0 del Seattle Sounders frente al Austin Football Club

Desde una rana que levita hasta orgasmos para la congestión nasal: cuáles son los resultados más excéntricos de la ciencia

Desayunar en forma abundante reduce el hambre en el día pero no ayuda a bajar de peso

Una pregunta simple y directa: la original campaña colombiana de prevención del suicidio