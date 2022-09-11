COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-KING-BALMORAL (UK POOL - NO USE UK BROADCASTERS)

Por

REUTERS

y

SEP 11

11 de Septiembre de 2022

Live developments as the Queen's coffin departs Balmoral for Edinburgh

Start: 11 Sep 2022 08:41 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2022 12:00 GMT

BALMORAL/EDINBURGH - Live developments after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne. The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral and is driven to the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh (including Helicopter aerials of route)

1007GMT - View of Banchory

1100GMT - Aberdeen streets

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

